65 Cloudcrest

BEAUTIFUL 2BR PLUS LOFT ($500 off Move-in) - Property Id: 220331



BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL ALISO VIEJO CONDO!



MOVE-IN BY 3/1 SAVE $500 ON FIRST MONTH! Must sign lease by Monday, 2/17/20



Sylvia (owner) (949) 280-2944



WHY YOU SHOULD LIVE HERE:

Located in "The Villas"

3-level condo feels like a house!

Vaulted ceilings, lots of windows

2 Bedroom, plus Large Loft, 2 Bath

Nice Kitchen & Bathroom cabinets/granite

Attached 2-car garage w/fancy-schmancy floor & storage cabinets

Sunny & Bright, Lots of windows

Freshly Painted

New Carpet, Flooring & 5" Baseboards

New Window Blinds

Huge Balcony

Nearly 1400 Square Feet

Very Clean

Gas/Wood Fireplace

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

Walk-in Closet

End Unit

Central Air

Pool

Spa

No Pets

Privately-Owned, work with owner directly



WHAT'S NEARBY?

Great Restaurants

Movie Theaters

Miles of Nature Trails just across the street!

24-hour Fitness

City Parks & Entertainment



CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK & SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Good to Excellent Credit only.

No Smoking, No E-Cigs, etc...

Small Dog Considered

