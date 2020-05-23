All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

56 Deerborn Drive

56 Deerborn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

56 Deerborn Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A 4 bedroom home in excellent shape. This 2100 sq ft. single family residence is
located in the beautiful area of Aliso Viejo, across from the prestigious Soka University. Upon entry you will find many upgrades! The
tasteful upgrades include newer paint inside and out, new fixtures, large center kitchen island. The downstairs Office
has private bath and built-ins that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Open Family room with built in media niche and cozy fireplace. The upstairs is light and bright with a spacious landing that leads you to the secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Master bedroom and bath has soaring ceilings
and 2 large walk-in closets. Remodeled master bathroom with dual sink vanities, travertine flooring and tastefully redone walk in
shower. Backyard is landscaped and the 2 car garage has direct access to the home. Within
walking distance to local parks and trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Deerborn Drive have any available units?
56 Deerborn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 56 Deerborn Drive have?
Some of 56 Deerborn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Deerborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
56 Deerborn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Deerborn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 56 Deerborn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 56 Deerborn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 56 Deerborn Drive offers parking.
Does 56 Deerborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Deerborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Deerborn Drive have a pool?
No, 56 Deerborn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 56 Deerborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 56 Deerborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Deerborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Deerborn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Deerborn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Deerborn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

