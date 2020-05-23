56 Deerborn Drive

Amenities

A 4 bedroom home in excellent shape. This 2100 sq ft. single family residence is

located in the beautiful area of Aliso Viejo, across from the prestigious Soka University. Upon entry you will find many upgrades! The

tasteful upgrades include newer paint inside and out, new fixtures, large center kitchen island. The downstairs Office

has private bath and built-ins that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Open Family room with built in media niche and cozy fireplace. The upstairs is light and bright with a spacious landing that leads you to the secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Master bedroom and bath has soaring ceilings

and 2 large walk-in closets. Remodeled master bathroom with dual sink vanities, travertine flooring and tastefully redone walk in

shower. Backyard is landscaped and the 2 car garage has direct access to the home. Within

walking distance to local parks and trails!