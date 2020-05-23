50 Santa Monica Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

EXCEPTIONAL PERIMETER LOCATION WITH NO HOMES DIRECTLY BEHIND, VIEW & ADDED PRIVACY! Spacious floor plan

offering 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, large living and separate family room with dual sided fireplace and a separate formal

dining room. All Brand New beautiful Laminated flooring throughout the house.



Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and breakfast nook. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings and

mirrored closet doors and master bathroom with separate tub and shower enclosure and large vanity with dual sinks, recessed

lighting , Large second story hallway with plenty of linen cabinets and recessed lighting. Two car

attached garage with direct access, perimeter location with no homes directly behind, view and added privacy .......