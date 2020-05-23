All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 50 Santa Monica Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
50 Santa Monica Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

50 Santa Monica Street

50 Santa Monica Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

50 Santa Monica Street, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
California Reflections

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXCEPTIONAL PERIMETER LOCATION WITH NO HOMES DIRECTLY BEHIND, VIEW & ADDED PRIVACY! Spacious floor plan
offering 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, large living and separate family room with dual sided fireplace and a separate formal
dining room. All Brand New beautiful Laminated flooring throughout the house.

Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and breakfast nook. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings and
mirrored closet doors and master bathroom with separate tub and shower enclosure and large vanity with dual sinks, recessed
lighting , Large second story hallway with plenty of linen cabinets and recessed lighting. Two car
attached garage with direct access, perimeter location with no homes directly behind, view and added privacy .......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Santa Monica Street have any available units?
50 Santa Monica Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Is 50 Santa Monica Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Santa Monica Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Santa Monica Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Santa Monica Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 50 Santa Monica Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 Santa Monica Street offers parking.
Does 50 Santa Monica Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Santa Monica Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Santa Monica Street have a pool?
No, 50 Santa Monica Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Santa Monica Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Santa Monica Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Santa Monica Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Santa Monica Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Santa Monica Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Santa Monica Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College