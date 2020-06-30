All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
5 Alberta
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

5 Alberta

5 Alberta · No Longer Available
Location

5 Alberta, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Victoria

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful Single-family 4 Bedroom home is inside the gated community of Victoria. JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO HIGH RANKING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL, ALSO A VERY SHORT DISTANCE TO PARK, TRAIL AND ALISO VIEJO TOWN CENTER. NEW Quartz countertop and NEW TILE in all bathroom flooring.
The home features a inviting front patio area, custom window coverings, bright-recessed lighting throughout, a formal dining room and a large family room featuring double doors leading to your own private yard, perfect for entertaining! The main level also features a half-bath, large storage closet under the stairs and direct access to your two-car garage. The master features dual sinks, tub/shower combo along with a skylight. ---Come take a look!
This is the great home & community that you have been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Alberta have any available units?
5 Alberta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Is 5 Alberta currently offering any rent specials?
5 Alberta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Alberta pet-friendly?
No, 5 Alberta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 5 Alberta offer parking?
Yes, 5 Alberta offers parking.
Does 5 Alberta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Alberta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Alberta have a pool?
No, 5 Alberta does not have a pool.
Does 5 Alberta have accessible units?
No, 5 Alberta does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Alberta have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Alberta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Alberta have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Alberta does not have units with air conditioning.

