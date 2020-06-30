Amenities

patio / balcony garage range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful Single-family 4 Bedroom home is inside the gated community of Victoria. JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO HIGH RANKING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL, ALSO A VERY SHORT DISTANCE TO PARK, TRAIL AND ALISO VIEJO TOWN CENTER. NEW Quartz countertop and NEW TILE in all bathroom flooring.

The home features a inviting front patio area, custom window coverings, bright-recessed lighting throughout, a formal dining room and a large family room featuring double doors leading to your own private yard, perfect for entertaining! The main level also features a half-bath, large storage closet under the stairs and direct access to your two-car garage. The master features dual sinks, tub/shower combo along with a skylight. ---Come take a look!

This is the great home & community that you have been looking for!