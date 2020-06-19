All apartments in Aliso Viejo
4 Rainwood

4 Rainwood · No Longer Available
Location

4 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Stop searching!! This is the one you have been looking for! This beautiful Totally renovated bottom floor next to end unit in the
Glenwood community of Aliso Viejo offers a quaint and cozy feeling of home. It offers two bedrooms and 1.25 baths with a walking closet and built-in organizer in master bedroom Spacious, open, and airy floor plan with a large living and dining room area
with all Dimmable LED lighting throughout, Hardwood flooring, Granite Counter tops and Porcelain floors and tile
shower with stainless steel sliding glass door, New refaced Cabinets throughout. Dual sink in Master bedroom, Slate
style fireplace, Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen area, Newer Baseboard and faucets, plenty of cabinetry
and many more upgrades... This Unit overlooks the lush greenbelts. Nice size backyard with One-car spacious attached garage
with shelving for storage, plenty of guest parking, washer/dryer hookup, A/C. Community amenities include recreational facility,
club house, gym, tennis courts, lap pool, Jacuzzi, kids pool, kids play ground, BBQ facilities and gazebos. Located close to 73 toll
roads, nearby parks, shopping restaurants, hikes, and just a few miles from the beach. Plenty of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Rainwood have any available units?
4 Rainwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 4 Rainwood have?
Some of 4 Rainwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Rainwood currently offering any rent specials?
4 Rainwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Rainwood pet-friendly?
No, 4 Rainwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 4 Rainwood offer parking?
Yes, 4 Rainwood offers parking.
Does 4 Rainwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Rainwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Rainwood have a pool?
Yes, 4 Rainwood has a pool.
Does 4 Rainwood have accessible units?
No, 4 Rainwood does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Rainwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Rainwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Rainwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Rainwood has units with air conditioning.
