4 Rainwood

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking tennis court

Stop searching!! This is the one you have been looking for! This beautiful Totally renovated bottom floor next to end unit in the

Glenwood community of Aliso Viejo offers a quaint and cozy feeling of home. It offers two bedrooms and 1.25 baths with a walking closet and built-in organizer in master bedroom Spacious, open, and airy floor plan with a large living and dining room area

with all Dimmable LED lighting throughout, Hardwood flooring, Granite Counter tops and Porcelain floors and tile

shower with stainless steel sliding glass door, New refaced Cabinets throughout. Dual sink in Master bedroom, Slate

style fireplace, Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen area, Newer Baseboard and faucets, plenty of cabinetry

and many more upgrades... This Unit overlooks the lush greenbelts. Nice size backyard with One-car spacious attached garage

with shelving for storage, plenty of guest parking, washer/dryer hookup, A/C. Community amenities include recreational facility,

club house, gym, tennis courts, lap pool, Jacuzzi, kids pool, kids play ground, BBQ facilities and gazebos. Located close to 73 toll

roads, nearby parks, shopping restaurants, hikes, and just a few miles from the beach. Plenty of guest parking.