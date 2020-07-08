4 Durango Court

Amenities

At last...a place to call home! Discover this rare opportunity to enjoy gorgeous premium canyon/hills, sparkling lights & sunset views on this private, cul-de-sac location. Aliso Viejo's best location in the gated Silver Oaks Community. This SOLAR efficient residence offers privacy & style with approx. 4,000 square feet of spacious living on an ample homesite. This popular floorplan offers 4 bedrooms (all en-suites) +4.5 bathrooms+ 2 Offices+ Large Loft. Beautiful Italian Travertine floors entice you in, with formal living & dining rooms on either side. Formal living room is warm and inviting, while the formal dining room is ready for every occasion. Oversized kitchen complete w/ granite counters, neutral toned cabinetry, butler's pantry, huge walk-in pantry, built in desk -perfect for planning your meals, large center island, breakfast counter w/ bar seating & open breakfast area will make cooking a joy. Cozy up by the fireplace in the spacious family room. Relax outside in a private setting while enjoying stunning views of the Aliso and Wood Canyon hillsides. Two main floor offices make it super convenient when working at home, or perhaps, one could be designated for the family crafts or homework areas. Sizeable light and bright bedrooms & bathrooms. The generous open loft offers yet another space for whatever use you decide. It just doesn't get any better. It's good to be home! **Seller will consider selling**, please call Cesi for details or showings (949)370-0819.