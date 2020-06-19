31 Vista Del Valle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

CORNER LOT location of this LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPGRADED 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath plus permitted Den Upstairs with PRIVATE SIDE and REAR YARD located in the GATED COMMUNITY of Vista Del Oro which has a community POOl and SPA. The home has travertine flooring on the ground level, two sided gas fireplace, White Kitchen Cabinets with White Tile Counters AND Breakfast BAR, Stainless Samsung Fridge, GE Dishwasher, Gas Range, Oven and Microwave, Ground floor offers closet and powder room. LEVOLOR ONE TOUCH blinds throughout the home, DESIGNER CARPET on the Stairwell and in the MASTER walkin CLOSET, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING on the 2nd LEVEL, OVERSIZED MASTER BEDROOM with upgraded MASTER BATHROOM with custom CABINETS, BRUSHED NICKEL TAPS, TRAVERTINE FLOORING and TRAVERTINE SURROUND around soaking TUB, SEAMLESS GLASS ENCLOSURE of travertine tiled LARGE SHOWER, WALKIN MASTER CLOSET, Spacious BEDROOMS with closet sliders, PLENTY of cabinets THROUGHOUT the HOME, WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED on the 2nd LEVEL, DIRECT garage access into the KITCHEN, STORAGE cabinets in the 2 CAR GARAGE, CLOSE PROXIMITY to Parks, TRAILS, 73 TOll ROAD, Aliso Viejo Town Center to include Movie Theatres, Shopping, Restaurants and so much more.....