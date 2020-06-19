30 Nantucket Ln.

Amenities

Beautiful Twelve Pickets Lane Home! Very Coveted neighborhood close to shopping and other activities, this upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with custom window coverings, All laminate flooring, generous storage, This great floorplan offers separation of master bedroom from other bedrooms and has a walk in closet, the other two bedrooms offer a Jack and Jill bath with dual sinks, Granite counters in the generous size kitchen with a limestone backsplash. some Stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included. Charming front porch and a private brick patio with plants and automatic sprinklers. Attached two car garage with hanging storage. Move in ready! Come and see all that this community has to offer, close to school and shopping!