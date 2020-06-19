All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 30 Nantucket Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
30 Nantucket Ln.
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:36 PM

30 Nantucket Ln.

30 Nantucket Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

30 Nantucket Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Twelve Picket Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Twelve Pickets Lane Home! Very Coveted neighborhood close to shopping and other activities, this upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with custom window coverings, All laminate flooring, generous storage, This great floorplan offers separation of master bedroom from other bedrooms and has a walk in closet, the other two bedrooms offer a Jack and Jill bath with dual sinks, Granite counters in the generous size kitchen with a limestone backsplash. some Stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included. Charming front porch and a private brick patio with plants and automatic sprinklers. Attached two car garage with hanging storage. Move in ready! Come and see all that this community has to offer, close to school and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Nantucket Ln. have any available units?
30 Nantucket Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 30 Nantucket Ln. have?
Some of 30 Nantucket Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Nantucket Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Nantucket Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Nantucket Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 30 Nantucket Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 30 Nantucket Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 30 Nantucket Ln. offers parking.
Does 30 Nantucket Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Nantucket Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Nantucket Ln. have a pool?
No, 30 Nantucket Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 30 Nantucket Ln. have accessible units?
No, 30 Nantucket Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Nantucket Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Nantucket Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Nantucket Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Nantucket Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College