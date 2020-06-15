30 Groveside Drive

Amenities

Owner of large executive estate property is looking to rent out 1 room for a 1 year lease term. Property has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, large formal living spaces, massive great room, and chef's kitchen. Home also features a spacious great room and professionally maintained backyard with built in spa and BBQ. Tenants will have full use of the home along with owner. Home is meticulously maintained and features many custom details and upgrades.



***NOTE- this is a room rental, NOT the entire house. Rate is $975 to rent the room but has full use of the property and yard***