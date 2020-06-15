All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
30 Groveside Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

30 Groveside Drive

30 Groveside Drive · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Groveside Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 150 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Owner of large executive estate property is looking to rent out 1 room for a 1 year lease term. Property has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, large formal living spaces, massive great room, and chef's kitchen. Home also features a spacious great room and professionally maintained backyard with built in spa and BBQ. Tenants will have full use of the home along with owner. Home is meticulously maintained and features many custom details and upgrades.

***NOTE- this is a room rental, NOT the entire house. Rate is $975 to rent the room but has full use of the property and yard***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Groveside Drive have any available units?
30 Groveside Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 30 Groveside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30 Groveside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Groveside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30 Groveside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 30 Groveside Drive offer parking?
No, 30 Groveside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30 Groveside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Groveside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Groveside Drive have a pool?
No, 30 Groveside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30 Groveside Drive have accessible units?
No, 30 Groveside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Groveside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Groveside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Groveside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Groveside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
