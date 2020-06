Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave refrigerator

Light and bright end-unit in a private location with views of trees. The kitchen has newer white appliances including the refrigerator and microwave. Indoor laundry room includes full sized washer and dryer. Nice open living room with a slider to the spacious backyard. The backyard is private and completely fenced in. Convenience of a direct access one car garage. The location is amazing offering walking distance to shopping, entertainment restaurants and walking biking trails. HURRY!