23351 Via San Martine

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Single level 3 bedroom Newly Remodeled throughout. Feels like a Detached house! Great location with only one common wall (only two units to building) and no one above. Open and bright floor plan with a modern feel. Spacious living area and newly distressed wood laminate floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, sleek granite counter-tops, new stainless appliances and a large breakfast bar/island. Newly painted, fresh and clean and ready for immediate move in. New mirrored closet doors, windows and sliding doors and steel front door. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and tiled showers....all brand new! Air conditioner and inside washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy the outside space from one of the largest private patios in the community. Common area is nicely maintained with two pools, green belts, walking trails and a clubhouse. Close location to sports park, shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access. Generous sized two car (detached) garage. Close to Laguna Woods surrounding area. A friendly pet is ok. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-466-0620 or candice@niguelpoint.com.