Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:51 AM

23351 Via San Martine

23351 via San Martine · No Longer Available
Location

23351 via San Martine, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Moulton Parkway

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single level 3 bedroom Newly Remodeled throughout. Feels like a Detached house! Great location with only one common wall (only two units to building) and no one above. Open and bright floor plan with a modern feel. Spacious living area and newly distressed wood laminate floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, sleek granite counter-tops, new stainless appliances and a large breakfast bar/island. Newly painted, fresh and clean and ready for immediate move in. New mirrored closet doors, windows and sliding doors and steel front door. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and tiled showers....all brand new! Air conditioner and inside washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy the outside space from one of the largest private patios in the community. Common area is nicely maintained with two pools, green belts, walking trails and a clubhouse. Close location to sports park, shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access. Generous sized two car (detached) garage. Close to Laguna Woods surrounding area. A friendly pet is ok. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-466-0620 or candice@niguelpoint.com.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 23351 Via San Martine have any available units?
23351 Via San Martine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23351 Via San Martine have?
Some of 23351 Via San Martine's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23351 Via San Martine currently offering any rent specials?
23351 Via San Martine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23351 Via San Martine pet-friendly?
Yes, 23351 Via San Martine is pet friendly.
Does 23351 Via San Martine offer parking?
Yes, 23351 Via San Martine offers parking.
Does 23351 Via San Martine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23351 Via San Martine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23351 Via San Martine have a pool?
Yes, 23351 Via San Martine has a pool.
Does 23351 Via San Martine have accessible units?
No, 23351 Via San Martine does not have accessible units.
Does 23351 Via San Martine have units with dishwashers?
No, 23351 Via San Martine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23351 Via San Martine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23351 Via San Martine has units with air conditioning.
