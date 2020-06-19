23 Las Flores

Amenities

A bright sunny beautiful detached house in a great gated community on the border of Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel. 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath. Small cozy backyard. Epoxy 2 car garage. Walk to school. 2 minutes to Aliso Movie theatre, restaurants and shopping center. Community pool and spa. Upgraded kitchen and flooring. No carpet in entire house. This immaculate house is just painted and new window covering is installed. Laundry area is conveniently located upstairs. Won't last. This property is zoned as condo but is completely a detached house. You get a cozy private single family home with the price of a condo.

Ready to move in. Very easy to show.