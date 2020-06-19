All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 23 Las Flores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
23 Las Flores
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

23 Las Flores

23 Las Flores · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Flores Los Alisos

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
A bright sunny beautiful detached house in a great gated community on the border of Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel. 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath. Small cozy backyard. Epoxy 2 car garage. Walk to school. 2 minutes to Aliso Movie theatre, restaurants and shopping center. Community pool and spa. Upgraded kitchen and flooring. No carpet in entire house. This immaculate house is just painted and new window covering is installed. Laundry area is conveniently located upstairs. Won't last. This property is zoned as condo but is completely a detached house. You get a cozy private single family home with the price of a condo.
Ready to move in. Very easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Las Flores have any available units?
23 Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23 Las Flores have?
Some of 23 Las Flores's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
23 Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 23 Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 23 Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 23 Las Flores offers parking.
Does 23 Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Las Flores have a pool?
Yes, 23 Las Flores has a pool.
Does 23 Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 23 Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Las Flores has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Las Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Las Flores does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconiesAliso Viejo Apartments with Garages
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College