All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 2 Encore Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
2 Encore Lane
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

2 Encore Lane

2 Encore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2 Encore Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Applause

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
949-632-2800 for more information. 2 large Bedrooms + Huge Loft - used as a bedroom. Gated courtyard entry, perfect location in the community~ close to pool and parking. Very quiet internal location. Entire house freshly painted. New wood laminate flooring. New carpet upstairs. SO fresh and ready for you! Home offers very open floorplan with direct garage access, 2 car attached garage. Large living room with balcony and high ceiling. Master suite with walk-in closet. Master bath with soaking tub and shower, double vanity. Lots of windows to bring in natural light. Inside Laundry. 2 balconies and gated courtyard entry. Very nice complex located so close to the Aliso Viejo Grand Park and the Town Center and all the shopping, dining, and entertainment, schools, movie theaters. Must See this one! Please call/text Elizabeth with any questions or request private showing ~ 949-632-2800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Encore Lane have any available units?
2 Encore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 2 Encore Lane have?
Some of 2 Encore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Encore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2 Encore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Encore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2 Encore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 2 Encore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2 Encore Lane offers parking.
Does 2 Encore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Encore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Encore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2 Encore Lane has a pool.
Does 2 Encore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2 Encore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Encore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Encore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Encore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Encore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College