2 Encore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage media room

949-632-2800 for more information. 2 large Bedrooms + Huge Loft - used as a bedroom. Gated courtyard entry, perfect location in the community~ close to pool and parking. Very quiet internal location. Entire house freshly painted. New wood laminate flooring. New carpet upstairs. SO fresh and ready for you! Home offers very open floorplan with direct garage access, 2 car attached garage. Large living room with balcony and high ceiling. Master suite with walk-in closet. Master bath with soaking tub and shower, double vanity. Lots of windows to bring in natural light. Inside Laundry. 2 balconies and gated courtyard entry. Very nice complex located so close to the Aliso Viejo Grand Park and the Town Center and all the shopping, dining, and entertainment, schools, movie theaters. Must See this one! Please call/text Elizabeth with any questions or request private showing ~ 949-632-2800