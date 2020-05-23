16 Hawaii Drive

Amenities

Enjoy panoramic views of the hills in this exceptional 3-bedroom (PLUS loft) home in the sought-after community of 'The Islands.'

Situated on a quiet, interior location, this home provides a perfect blend of approx 2000 sq ft of functional living space and a prime

location. Open floorplan, with living area and kitchen intertwined, providing a nice flow through the house with several different

seating areas. Remodeled kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets, fridge included and newer stove/oven and microwave.

All of the bedrooms provide ample living space and have plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors and closet organizers. Extra

large bonus room / loft area provides a great playroom, office or guest bedroom. Low maintenance backyard area and a perfect

tranquil space to have a BBQ or enjoy an evening cocktail. Prime location - close to the Aliso Town Center for dining,

entertainment and shopping * across the street from the baseball fields * close access to freeways * minutes from miles of

wilderness trails for hiking and mt biking.