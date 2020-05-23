All apartments in Aliso Viejo
16 Hawaii Drive
16 Hawaii Drive

16 Hawaii Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16 Hawaii Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Islands

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Enjoy panoramic views of the hills in this exceptional 3-bedroom (PLUS loft) home in the sought-after community of 'The Islands.'
Situated on a quiet, interior location, this home provides a perfect blend of approx 2000 sq ft of functional living space and a prime
location. Open floorplan, with living area and kitchen intertwined, providing a nice flow through the house with several different
seating areas. Remodeled kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets, fridge included and newer stove/oven and microwave.
All of the bedrooms provide ample living space and have plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors and closet organizers. Extra
large bonus room / loft area provides a great playroom, office or guest bedroom. Low maintenance backyard area and a perfect
tranquil space to have a BBQ or enjoy an evening cocktail. Prime location - close to the Aliso Town Center for dining,
entertainment and shopping * across the street from the baseball fields * close access to freeways * minutes from miles of
wilderness trails for hiking and mt biking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Hawaii Drive have any available units?
16 Hawaii Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 16 Hawaii Drive have?
Some of 16 Hawaii Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Hawaii Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Hawaii Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Hawaii Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16 Hawaii Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 16 Hawaii Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16 Hawaii Drive offers parking.
Does 16 Hawaii Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Hawaii Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Hawaii Drive have a pool?
No, 16 Hawaii Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16 Hawaii Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Hawaii Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Hawaii Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Hawaii Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Hawaii Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Hawaii Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

