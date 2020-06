Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fire pit fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

View, View, View... Come and see this beautiful view home in the city of Aliso Viejo. This light and bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 car garaged and a gorgeous view back yard with fire pit to entertain your guests. Main floor is designed by Marble flooring, Fire place in family room with costume mantle, Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of windows to enjoy the view. Close to shopping centers, freeway and the beach and great schools.