118 La Mirage Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful, Bright Open Floorplan with Soaring Ceilings. Immaculate and Spacious Private Home with Custom Paint, and New Wood Laminate Flooring throughout. Lush Private Patio Deck Surrounded by Evergreen Trees. 2 Bedroom + Large Spacious Private Loft which could be used as 3rd bedroom,office, retreat, etc. Living Room features High Ceilings, Fireplace, Updated Base Boards, Plantation Shutters and Balcony. Updated Kitchen features White Cabinets and New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Quartz Counters, and Breakfast Bar. Separate Dining Area with High Ceilings. Large Loft with Big Windows, Ceiling Fan and High Ceilings. Master Bedroom with Plantation Shutters and Large Walk In Closet. Master Bath features Dual Sinks, White Cabinets, Newly Updated Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Fixtures, Skylights and a Large Mirrored Closet. Inside Laundry Area. Garage with Epoxy Flooring and Built In Cabinets. La Mirage Community features Pool, Spa and Tennis Courts. Come see it today before its gone! For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.