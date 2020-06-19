All apartments in Aliso Viejo
118 La Mirage Circle
118 La Mirage Circle

118 La Mirage Cir · No Longer Available
Location

118 La Mirage Cir, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
La Mirage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful, Bright Open Floorplan with Soaring Ceilings. Immaculate and Spacious Private Home with Custom Paint, and New Wood Laminate Flooring throughout. Lush Private Patio Deck Surrounded by Evergreen Trees. 2 Bedroom + Large Spacious Private Loft which could be used as 3rd bedroom,office, retreat, etc. Living Room features High Ceilings, Fireplace, Updated Base Boards, Plantation Shutters and Balcony. Updated Kitchen features White Cabinets and New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Quartz Counters, and Breakfast Bar. Separate Dining Area with High Ceilings. Large Loft with Big Windows, Ceiling Fan and High Ceilings. Master Bedroom with Plantation Shutters and Large Walk In Closet. Master Bath features Dual Sinks, White Cabinets, Newly Updated Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Fixtures, Skylights and a Large Mirrored Closet. Inside Laundry Area. Garage with Epoxy Flooring and Built In Cabinets. La Mirage Community features Pool, Spa and Tennis Courts. Come see it today before its gone! For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 La Mirage Circle have any available units?
118 La Mirage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 118 La Mirage Circle have?
Some of 118 La Mirage Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 La Mirage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
118 La Mirage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 La Mirage Circle pet-friendly?
No, 118 La Mirage Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 118 La Mirage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 118 La Mirage Circle offers parking.
Does 118 La Mirage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 La Mirage Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 La Mirage Circle have a pool?
Yes, 118 La Mirage Circle has a pool.
Does 118 La Mirage Circle have accessible units?
No, 118 La Mirage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 118 La Mirage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 La Mirage Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 La Mirage Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 La Mirage Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
