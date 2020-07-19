115 Cinnamon Teal

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Desirable location with no one above or below!! Located in the charming community of Seagate Colony. Fully remodeled Upper unit with gorgeous upgrades throughout. Home Features include Light and bright open floor plan, Hardwood flooring throughout, Garden window in kitchen, Marble countertops with beautiful tiled backsplash, Coffered ceiling in kitchen, Recessed lighting throughout home, Cathedral vaulted ceilings, Ceiling fan in dining area, Huge triple pantry. Interior laundry area. Master bedroom features Barn Door to master bath, Shower/Tub with custom tile design, dual sinks and Large walk-in closet with custom closet organizers. Second Bedroom with Large mirrored closet. Full guest bath in hallway with tiled shower and mosaic flooring. Resort style Community which includes 2 pools, 2 spas, Clubhouse and Workout room. Home is just Minutes from downtown Laguna Beach, shopping, restaurants and more! For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.