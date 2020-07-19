All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
115 Cinnamon Teal
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

115 Cinnamon Teal

115 Cinnamon Teal
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

115 Cinnamon Teal, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Desirable location with no one above or below!! Located in the charming community of Seagate Colony. Fully remodeled Upper unit with gorgeous upgrades throughout. Home Features include Light and bright open floor plan, Hardwood flooring throughout, Garden window in kitchen, Marble countertops with beautiful tiled backsplash, Coffered ceiling in kitchen, Recessed lighting throughout home, Cathedral vaulted ceilings, Ceiling fan in dining area, Huge triple pantry. Interior laundry area. Master bedroom features Barn Door to master bath, Shower/Tub with custom tile design, dual sinks and Large walk-in closet with custom closet organizers. Second Bedroom with Large mirrored closet. Full guest bath in hallway with tiled shower and mosaic flooring. Resort style Community which includes 2 pools, 2 spas, Clubhouse and Workout room. Home is just Minutes from downtown Laguna Beach, shopping, restaurants and more! For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Cinnamon Teal have any available units?
115 Cinnamon Teal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 115 Cinnamon Teal have?
Some of 115 Cinnamon Teal's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Cinnamon Teal currently offering any rent specials?
115 Cinnamon Teal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Cinnamon Teal pet-friendly?
No, 115 Cinnamon Teal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 115 Cinnamon Teal offer parking?
No, 115 Cinnamon Teal does not offer parking.
Does 115 Cinnamon Teal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Cinnamon Teal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Cinnamon Teal have a pool?
Yes, 115 Cinnamon Teal has a pool.
Does 115 Cinnamon Teal have accessible units?
No, 115 Cinnamon Teal does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Cinnamon Teal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Cinnamon Teal has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Cinnamon Teal have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Cinnamon Teal does not have units with air conditioning.
