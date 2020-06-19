10 Mansera

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

What a charmer!! This highly upgraded home is picture perfect from top to bottom. Ideal end unit location is very private and surrounded by the lush greenbelt and beautiful views. Upgrades include beautiful wood and stone flooring. Neutral paint, large baseboards and a stunning iron staircase. All 3 baths are updated with new floors and fixtures. Light and bright with cathedral vaulted ceilings and two story windows to let in the natural light. Dream kitchen complete with granite counters and stainless appliances. Oversized walk in pantry is a dream. Convenient downstairs bedroom with full bath. Beautiful master suite and bath with dual sinks and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedroom and full bath as well. Beautiful backyard with lush landscape. Large patio area to entertain and spacious grass area for the kids and animals. Attached two car garage with plenty of storage. Short walk to the local park. Neighborhood salt water pool and spa. Enjoy all the amenities of Aliso Viejo with its great schools, parks, shopping and local restaurants.