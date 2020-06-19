All apartments in Aliso Viejo
10 Mansera

10 Mansera Place · No Longer Available
Location

10 Mansera Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
St. Tropez

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
What a charmer!! This highly upgraded home is picture perfect from top to bottom. Ideal end unit location is very private and surrounded by the lush greenbelt and beautiful views. Upgrades include beautiful wood and stone flooring. Neutral paint, large baseboards and a stunning iron staircase. All 3 baths are updated with new floors and fixtures. Light and bright with cathedral vaulted ceilings and two story windows to let in the natural light. Dream kitchen complete with granite counters and stainless appliances. Oversized walk in pantry is a dream. Convenient downstairs bedroom with full bath. Beautiful master suite and bath with dual sinks and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedroom and full bath as well. Beautiful backyard with lush landscape. Large patio area to entertain and spacious grass area for the kids and animals. Attached two car garage with plenty of storage. Short walk to the local park. Neighborhood salt water pool and spa. Enjoy all the amenities of Aliso Viejo with its great schools, parks, shopping and local restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Mansera have any available units?
10 Mansera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 10 Mansera have?
Some of 10 Mansera's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Mansera currently offering any rent specials?
10 Mansera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Mansera pet-friendly?
No, 10 Mansera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 10 Mansera offer parking?
Yes, 10 Mansera offers parking.
Does 10 Mansera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Mansera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Mansera have a pool?
Yes, 10 Mansera has a pool.
Does 10 Mansera have accessible units?
No, 10 Mansera does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Mansera have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Mansera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Mansera have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Mansera does not have units with air conditioning.
