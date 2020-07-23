Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3201 Otis Dr Available 08/17/20 3201 Otis Drive - 3 bedroom / 1 bathhroom COMING SOON!!! - Tenant occupied. Available for showing on August 17, 2020



3201 Otis Drive is an awesome 3-bedroom 1-bathroom home located in near on the East End of Alameda. Featuring wood floors, an upgraded kitchen, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer conveniently in home, and a HUGE bonus room. The home also features a small yard as well as a garage. Tenant shall water garden.



Lease terms: 1 year lease

Rent: $3800/month

Security Deposit: $4500

Tenant pays all utilities

Pets negotiable

30% rental fee paid by tenant

1 uncovered parking space on driveway



