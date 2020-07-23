Amenities
3201 Otis Dr Available 08/17/20 3201 Otis Drive - 3 bedroom / 1 bathhroom COMING SOON!!! - Tenant occupied. Available for showing on August 17, 2020
3201 Otis Drive is an awesome 3-bedroom 1-bathroom home located in near on the East End of Alameda. Featuring wood floors, an upgraded kitchen, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer conveniently in home, and a HUGE bonus room. The home also features a small yard as well as a garage. Tenant shall water garden.
Lease terms: 1 year lease
Rent: $3800/month
Security Deposit: $4500
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets negotiable
30% rental fee paid by tenant
1 uncovered parking space on driveway
Hurry and schedule your viewing today! Contact the CZRE Leasing Team
To expedite your request, include property address in subject line with a few dates and times that you are available to preview. We look forward to getting you into this great community.
Do not disturb residents.
Cerda-Zein Real Estate, Inc is an equal housing opportunity company.
Listed by CZRE, Lic #01878914
See more rentals at https://cerda-zein.com/for-rent/
All information deemed reliable but has not been verified or guaranteed
(RLNE5936369)