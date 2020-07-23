All apartments in Alameda
Location

3201 Otis Drive, Alameda, CA 94501
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 Otis Dr · Avail. Aug 17

$3,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3201 Otis Dr Available 08/17/20 3201 Otis Drive - 3 bedroom / 1 bathhroom COMING SOON!!! - Tenant occupied. Available for showing on August 17, 2020

3201 Otis Drive is an awesome 3-bedroom 1-bathroom home located in near on the East End of Alameda. Featuring wood floors, an upgraded kitchen, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer conveniently in home, and a HUGE bonus room. The home also features a small yard as well as a garage. Tenant shall water garden.

Lease terms: 1 year lease
Rent: $3800/month
Security Deposit: $4500
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets negotiable
30% rental fee paid by tenant
1 uncovered parking space on driveway

Hurry and schedule your viewing today! Contact the CZRE Leasing Team

To expedite your request, include property address in subject line with a few dates and times that you are available to preview. We look forward to getting you into this great community.

Do not disturb residents.
Cerda-Zein Real Estate, Inc is an equal housing opportunity company.
Listed by CZRE, Lic #01878914
See more rentals at https://cerda-zein.com/for-rent/
All information deemed reliable but has not been verified or guaranteed

(RLNE5936369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Otis Dr have any available units?
3201 Otis Dr has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3201 Otis Dr have?
Some of 3201 Otis Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Otis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Otis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Otis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Otis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 3201 Otis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Otis Dr offers parking.
Does 3201 Otis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Otis Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Otis Dr have a pool?
No, 3201 Otis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Otis Dr have accessible units?
No, 3201 Otis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Otis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Otis Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Otis Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Otis Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
