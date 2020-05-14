All apartments in Alameda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3201 Monte Vista Ave

3201 Monte Vista Avenue · (510) 523-1166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3201 Monte Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 Monte Vista Ave · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3201 Monte Vista 30% Rental FEE! - Great spacious 2 story, that comes equipped with not 1 but 2 fireplaces for decoration! This house comes with fairly updated appliances such as a refrigerator, electric stove, and a washer and dryer. No need to worry because there is a detached garage and a patio for leisure. Mounted TVs do come included! This house is close to the freeway with easy access.

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510)814-4801
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

(RLNE3396654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Monte Vista Ave have any available units?
3201 Monte Vista Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3201 Monte Vista Ave have?
Some of 3201 Monte Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Monte Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Monte Vista Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Monte Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Monte Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 3201 Monte Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Monte Vista Ave does offer parking.
Does 3201 Monte Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Monte Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Monte Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 3201 Monte Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Monte Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 3201 Monte Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Monte Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Monte Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Monte Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Monte Vista Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
