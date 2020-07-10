All apartments in Alameda
2860 Barbers Point Rd.

2860 Barbers Point Road · (510) 740-8239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2860 Barbers Point Road, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2860 Barbers Point Rd. · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Bright Open Layout 3bd/ 2bth Home! Available Now! FREE App - https://youtu.be/gpIoHIlHnW0

(to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease. Ask if there are any apps ahead of you before applying)

Relaxing Bayside Living! This unit offers indoor/outdoor entertaining with a large backyard and spacious sunroom. Open floor plan kitchen, dining, and living room areas. Spacious kitchen perfect for cooking and entertaining. Fresh interior paint and hardwood floors throughout. This light-filled gem is close to SF, a Bay path, dining, shopping, and transportation.

Minutes walk away from the Ferry and the newly developed Alameda Landing shopping center.

30% Rental Fee. Paid by the Tenant.

Contact: 5107408239 (Text or Email preferred)
Email: leasing@vpmpropertymanagement.com

Details:

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Term: 12 months
Monthly Rent: 3150$
Security Deposit: $3150
Pets: No
Parking: Garage
$100/ mo for water
30% Rental Fee. Paid by the Tenant.

Items needed when submitting an application:

* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed
* Two current pay stubs
* Most recent two month's bank statements
* A copy of Driver's License or ID

*Rental terms subject to change or amendments

*Rental requirements include (but are not limited to): Monthly income must be at least 3x the rent, 700 FICO score or better, no evictions

*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.

*No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.

James Gordon, Broker
License #01179996

(RLNE5891386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Barbers Point Rd. have any available units?
2860 Barbers Point Rd. has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2860 Barbers Point Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Barbers Point Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Barbers Point Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Barbers Point Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 2860 Barbers Point Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Barbers Point Rd. offers parking.
Does 2860 Barbers Point Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Barbers Point Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Barbers Point Rd. have a pool?
No, 2860 Barbers Point Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Barbers Point Rd. have accessible units?
Yes, 2860 Barbers Point Rd. has accessible units.
Does 2860 Barbers Point Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Barbers Point Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2860 Barbers Point Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2860 Barbers Point Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
