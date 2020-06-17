All apartments in Alameda
226 Pacific Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

226 Pacific Ave

226 Pacific Avenue · (510) 523-1166 ext. 166
Location

226 Pacific Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 226 Pacific Ave · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
30% Rental Fee - 226 Pacific Ave - Newly installed laminate flooring in this lovely and cozy 3 bedroom and 1 bath. This home comes with a fireplace to enjoy during winter time and lots of natural sunlight shinning through.

Utilities include garbage disposal, gas stove and brand new appliances such as refrigerator, washer and dryer. This home is within distance to Encinal Junior & Senior High School, Encinal Beach and Pier 29.
Owner accepts section 8

Owner pays for all utilities.
Street parking only
Owner uses garage and cares for yard

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Pacific Ave have any available units?
226 Pacific Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 226 Pacific Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
226 Pacific Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
No, 226 Pacific Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 226 Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 226 Pacific Ave does offer parking.
Does 226 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Pacific Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 226 Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 226 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 226 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Pacific Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Pacific Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
