Alameda, CA
1232 Sherman Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1232 Sherman Street

1232 Sherman Street · (510) 523-1166 ext. 801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1232 Sherman Street, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1232 Sherman Street · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
30% Rental Fee - 1232 Sherman Street - Beautifully redone three bedroom, two and half bedroom home in Alameda's coveted Gold Coast neighborhood. With brand new wall to wall carpet, this 50's style house features a study, workplace area and built in sound system. The kitchen includes an electric stove, trash compactor and dishwasher as well as a two car garage for automobiles/storage and a spacious back yard for entertaining. With plenty of storage room and a washer/dryer, this home is perfect for families looking to settle in one of Alameda's nicest centrally located neighborhoods.

No pets
Owner provides gardener front and back yard
Tenant pays all utilities

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Sherman Street have any available units?
1232 Sherman Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1232 Sherman Street have?
Some of 1232 Sherman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Sherman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Sherman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 1232 Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 1232 Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 Sherman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 1232 Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 1232 Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Sherman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Sherman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Sherman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
