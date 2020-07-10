Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage carpet range

30% Rental Fee - 1232 Sherman Street - Beautifully redone three bedroom, two and half bedroom home in Alameda's coveted Gold Coast neighborhood. With brand new wall to wall carpet, this 50's style house features a study, workplace area and built in sound system. The kitchen includes an electric stove, trash compactor and dishwasher as well as a two car garage for automobiles/storage and a spacious back yard for entertaining. With plenty of storage room and a washer/dryer, this home is perfect for families looking to settle in one of Alameda's nicest centrally located neighborhoods.



No pets

Owner provides gardener front and back yard

Tenant pays all utilities



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

30% rental fee.



** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm

**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



