All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like 1109 Camino Del Valle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
1109 Camino Del Valle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1109 Camino Del Valle

1109 Camino Del Valle · (510) 523-1166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1109 Camino Del Valle, Alameda, CA 94502
Bay Farm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 Camino Del Valle · Avail. Jul 1

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
1109 Camino Del Valle Available 07/01/20 1109 Camino Del Valle ** COMING IN JULY** - ** COMING IN JULY**

30 % Rental Fee

Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Laminate, carpet, and tile flooring through out unit. 2 upstairs bedrooms lead to balcony overlooking the front part of the house. Spacious living room with fire place and patio area. Unit has been recently renovated with new appliances. Community pool!

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510)523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.

** WE ARE OPEN M-F 8:30AM-5:30PM
** TOURS ARE MADE M-F 9:30AM-4:30PM

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

(RLNE4343564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Camino Del Valle have any available units?
1109 Camino Del Valle has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1109 Camino Del Valle have?
Some of 1109 Camino Del Valle's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Camino Del Valle currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Camino Del Valle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Camino Del Valle pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Camino Del Valle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 1109 Camino Del Valle offer parking?
No, 1109 Camino Del Valle does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Camino Del Valle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Camino Del Valle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Camino Del Valle have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Camino Del Valle has a pool.
Does 1109 Camino Del Valle have accessible units?
No, 1109 Camino Del Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Camino Del Valle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Camino Del Valle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Camino Del Valle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Camino Del Valle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1109 Camino Del Valle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Vue Alameda
1825 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms
Alameda Apartments with BalconyAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity