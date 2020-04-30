Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

1109 Camino Del Valle Available 07/01/20 1109 Camino Del Valle ** COMING IN JULY** - ** COMING IN JULY**



30 % Rental Fee



Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Laminate, carpet, and tile flooring through out unit. 2 upstairs bedrooms lead to balcony overlooking the front part of the house. Spacious living room with fire place and patio area. Unit has been recently renovated with new appliances. Community pool!



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510)523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.



** WE ARE OPEN M-F 8:30AM-5:30PM

** TOURS ARE MADE M-F 9:30AM-4:30PM



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



(RLNE4343564)