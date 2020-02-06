All apartments in Youngtown
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:15 PM

12637 N 113TH Avenue

12637 North 113th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12637 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Youngtown

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
2 BR , 2 BA ground level unit in 8 plex, individual storage units, and covered parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have any available units?
12637 N 113TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
Is 12637 N 113TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12637 N 113TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12637 N 113TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngtown.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12637 N 113TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

