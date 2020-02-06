Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Youngtown
Find more places like 12637 N 113TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Youngtown, AZ
/
12637 N 113TH Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:15 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12637 N 113TH Avenue
12637 North 113th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12637 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Youngtown
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
2 BR , 2 BA ground level unit in 8 plex, individual storage units, and covered parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have any available units?
12637 N 113TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Youngtown, AZ
.
Is 12637 N 113TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12637 N 113TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12637 N 113TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Youngtown
.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12637 N 113TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12637 N 113TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12637 N 113TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
New River, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College