1 bedroom apartments
98 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Youngtown, AZ
Youngtown
1 Unit Available
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.
Sun City
13 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10620 W Coggins Dr
10620 West Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
879 sqft
Newly Renovated in 55+ Community! - Property Id: 294832 Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in desirable Sun City. New laminate flooring, New dishwasher, new kitchen faucet, new granite counters, freshly painted, Kitchen has large pantry closet.
37 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
653 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
14 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,086
781 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,248
668 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
62 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
9 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
20 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
16 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$984
763 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
13 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,118
818 sqft
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
37 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
15 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
4 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
792 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
16 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
5 Units Available
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
634 sqft
Bungalow homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units have enclosed backyard and front porches. Community is located close to nightlife, shopping, dining and Pioneer Community Park.
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,328
815 sqft
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,252
668 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
1 Unit Available
Moxi
8650 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
An upscale community with modern features. On-site clubhouse, grill area and two pools. Each apartment features updated appliances, walk-in closets, private patios and vinyl wood-style flooring.
10 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
867 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
8 Units Available
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
635 sqft
Avilla Camelback Ranch is located at 10770 W Highland Ave Phoenix, AZ and is managed by MEB Management Services. Avilla Camelback Ranch offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 635 to 1244 sq.ft.
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.
