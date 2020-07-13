Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Youngtown, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Youngtown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Youngtown
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.
Results within 1 mile of Youngtown
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Sun City
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Arizona Brisas
11777 W Dahlia Drive
11777 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8084 N 110TH Drive
8084 North 110th Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1585 sqft
This beauty has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, new lvp, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, fresh paint. The family room opens into a den. Walk in closet and bay window in the master bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
Sundial
12011 W. Windrose
12011 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
El Mirage 3 bed, 2 bath, single story - El Mirage, Single level home with three bedrooms, two baths, two car garage, island in the kitchen. Desert landscaping in both the front and backyard.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Country Meadows
10734 W RUTH Avenue
10734 West Ruth Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1193 sqft
This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just minutes from the 101 freeway, Westgate, parks, shopping, dining and more! Perfect for individuals or families stationed at Luke Force Base which is just 5 miles away.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12114 N Olive St
12114 North Olive Street, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1090 sqft
12114 N OLIVE ST - 3BR 2BA Cactus Rd/El Mirage --- MOVE IN READY HOME SINGLE LEVEL HOME - LOW MAINTENANCE YARD, ALL APPLIANCES - CLOSE TO FREEWAY AND MORE! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - **BEWARE OF SCAMS**We do not list our properties on Craigslist.
Results within 5 miles of Youngtown
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
48 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
8 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,023
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,112
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
30 Units Available
Sierra Verde
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,126
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1371 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,100
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Description
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,223
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Roseview
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Youngtown, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Youngtown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

