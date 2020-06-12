/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Youngtown, AZ
Agua Fria Ranch
11634 W Vogel Avenue
11634 West Vogel Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Youngtown
Sun City
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Sundial
11925 W. Bloomfield Rd.
11925 West Bloomfield Road, El Mirage, AZ
Large 2 story 4 bedroom- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms New carpeting throughout the house Lots of windows offer natural light New bathroom vanities upstairs and down Master bathroom downstairs Separate toilet room in
8800 N 107TH Avenue
8800 North 107th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
*VACATION RENTAL* Well-appointed 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished rental steps from spa/heated pool. Amazing access to West Valley sports venues - football, hockey, baseball. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1 futon.
Sun City
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.
Sun City
10801 W HOPE Drive
10801 West Hope Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1308 sqft
VACATION RENTAL, 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, GOLF COURSE LOT FABULOUS VIEWS, TOTAL REMODEL. NEW KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, BATHS, WALKIN SHOWER IN MASTER WITH BENCH. KING BED IN MASTER, QUEEN IN OTHER BEDROOMS.
Sun City
11007 N Madison Drive
11007 North Madison Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1574 sqft
Great Sun City golf course house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and large covered patio with fabulous views of Sun City's South golf course. Updated A/C and duel pane windows make this home an economical choice for Sun City Living.
Sun City
10840 W Crosby Drive
10840 West Crosby Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1473 sqft
This is the cutest house on the south golf course!! Perfect snowbirds' nest that is ready for active living in Sun City. Fully furnished and ready to go. Tastefully decorated to please even the pickiest buyer.
Sun City
12076 North Pebble Beach Drive
12076 North Pebble Beach Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!!! Must See in Sun City! A lovely 3 bed 2 bath right off Golf course in this adult community! Nice size kitchen and living room with neutral tile and granite counter-tops! Lots of windows with mini blinds for privacy! Master bedroom
Arizona Brisas
11779 West Corrine Drive
11779 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
Beautiful home tucked in El Mirage that truly will feel like your own! This home has light tiled flooring in main areas, carpeted bedrooms, all your basic kitchen appliances, neutral paint throughout, a huge backyard ready for gatherings and much
11702 W. Poinsettia Dr.
11702 West Poinsettia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
This large corner lot home in El Mirages Sundial neighborhood is spacious with large loft, master suite, 3 guest bedrooms and guest bath. Large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet space. Black modern appliances.
8084 N 110TH Drive
8084 North 110th Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1585 sqft
This beauty has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, new lvp, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, fresh paint. The family room opens into a den. Walk in closet and bay window in the master bedroom.
Sundial
12011 W. Windrose
12011 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
El Mirage 3 bed, 2 bath, single story - El Mirage, Single level home with three bedrooms, two baths, two car garage, island in the kitchen. Desert landscaping in both the front and backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Youngtown
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1062 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1200 sqft
Welcome home to Ironwood Estates in Phoenix, Arizona. We are located off of Arizona State Route 101 for easy access around town. Going shopping and finding entertainment will be a breeze with plenty of nearby options available.
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Sierra Verde
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1340 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1411 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.
8541 W Myrtle Ave
8541 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ
Large new build home, never lived in and great location. - Never lived in home in great location. Large 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bath in a convenient location with easy access to Westgate and freeways to get around. (RLNE5851817)
