Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Youngtown, AZ with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Agua Fria Ranch
1 Unit Available
11634 W Vogel Avenue
11634 West Vogel Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sun City
10 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10536 W SNEAD Drive
10536 West Snead Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Very nice seasonal 2br/2ba home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting family room and galley-style kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8800 N 107TH Avenue
8800 North 107th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
*VACATION RENTAL* Well-appointed 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished rental steps from spa/heated pool. Amazing access to West Valley sports venues - football, hockey, baseball. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1 futon.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11006 W CANTERBURY Drive
11006 West Canterbury Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Drive up to this low maintenance front yard. Enter into this spacious floorplan. This home has been freshly painted and all new tiled floors. The Arizona room is enclosed so that provides much more living area. 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10801 W HOPE Drive
10801 West Hope Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1308 sqft
VACATION RENTAL, 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, GOLF COURSE LOT FABULOUS VIEWS, TOTAL REMODEL. NEW KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, BATHS, WALKIN SHOWER IN MASTER WITH BENCH. KING BED IN MASTER, QUEEN IN OTHER BEDROOMS.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11007 N Madison Drive
11007 North Madison Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1574 sqft
Great Sun City golf course house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and large covered patio with fabulous views of Sun City's South golf course. Updated A/C and duel pane windows make this home an economical choice for Sun City Living.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10840 W Crosby Drive
10840 West Crosby Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1473 sqft
This is the cutest house on the south golf course!! Perfect snowbirds' nest that is ready for active living in Sun City. Fully furnished and ready to go. Tastefully decorated to please even the pickiest buyer.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12076 North Pebble Beach Drive
12076 North Pebble Beach Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!!! Must See in Sun City! A lovely 3 bed 2 bath right off Golf course in this adult community! Nice size kitchen and living room with neutral tile and granite counter-tops! Lots of windows with mini blinds for privacy! Master bedroom

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10620 W Coggins Dr
10620 West Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
879 sqft
Newly Renovated in 55+ Community! - Property Id: 294832 Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in desirable Sun City. New laminate flooring, New dishwasher, new kitchen faucet, new granite counters, freshly painted, Kitchen has large pantry closet.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11777 W Dahlia Drive
11777 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8084 N 110TH Drive
8084 North 110th Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1585 sqft
This beauty has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, new lvp, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, fresh paint. The family room opens into a den. Walk in closet and bay window in the master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
14 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
66 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Sierra Verde
38 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
7 Units Available
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bungalow homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units have enclosed backyard and front porches. Community is located close to nightlife, shopping, dining and Pioneer Community Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,086
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Youngtown, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Youngtown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

