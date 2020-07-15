Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park hot tub internet access

Live life to the fullest in the pristine desert landscape of Tucson, Arizona. Ridgeline Apartments is just a few minutes from downtown Tucson with 3.5 miles from Tucson Premium Outlets as part of the shopping and dining nearby. Crooked Tree Golf Course is a 10-minute drive from us. Saguaro National Park, with hiking trails and picnic areas, is a mere 30-minutes away. This is truly the perfect place to call home.



Ridgeline Apartments is a living experience unlike any other. With modern amenities meant to entice every taste, we offer you an opportunity to love where you live. We are proud to offer very spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, with ceiling fans, private patios or balconies, all-electric kitchens, washer and dryers, and spacious living areas, all with a distinct style.



At Ridgeline Apartments, you will take pleasure in the many amenities that we provide our residents including a clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a shimmering swimming pool, and a s