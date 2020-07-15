All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 AM

Ridgeline

3980 W Linda Vista Blvd · (833) 913-1871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 1 month free on select apartments!
Location

3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85742

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1201 · Avail. Aug 27

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 8204 · Avail. Sep 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 2105-B · Avail. Aug 8

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4206 · Avail. Aug 20

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 16212 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 14214 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9205 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 10204 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgeline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
hot tub
internet access
Live life to the fullest in the pristine desert landscape of Tucson, Arizona. Ridgeline Apartments is just a few minutes from downtown Tucson with 3.5 miles from Tucson Premium Outlets as part of the shopping and dining nearby. Crooked Tree Golf Course is a 10-minute drive from us. Saguaro National Park, with hiking trails and picnic areas, is a mere 30-minutes away. This is truly the perfect place to call home.

Ridgeline Apartments is a living experience unlike any other. With modern amenities meant to entice every taste, we offer you an opportunity to love where you live. We are proud to offer very spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, with ceiling fans, private patios or balconies, all-electric kitchens, washer and dryers, and spacious living areas, all with a distinct style.

At Ridgeline Apartments, you will take pleasure in the many amenities that we provide our residents including a clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a shimmering swimming pool, and a s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87 Sure Deposit
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month (1 pet), $45/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgeline have any available units?
Ridgeline has 11 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgeline have?
Some of Ridgeline's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgeline currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgeline is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1 month free on select apartments!
Is Ridgeline pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgeline is pet friendly.
Does Ridgeline offer parking?
Yes, Ridgeline offers parking.
Does Ridgeline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgeline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgeline have a pool?
Yes, Ridgeline has a pool.
Does Ridgeline have accessible units?
No, Ridgeline does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgeline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgeline has units with dishwashers.
