Amenities

on-site laundry nest technology patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access accessible on-site laundry bike storage coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby nest technology online portal package receiving

If a sense of community and quiet surroundings is for you, then River Oaks is the right choice for your new apartment home. We offer distinctive studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans to fit a variety of lifestyles. Riveroaks offers floorplans that have ceiling fans, private patios, and balconies, ample closet space, and storage areas. Outside, our residents enjoy the beauty of professionally landscaped grounds that create an environment of peace and relaxation. Our community also features; two refreshing swimming pools and spa with Wi-Fi access, a wonderful playground and much more! We are only minutes from Park Place Mall, major retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Surrounded by everything you need to live a quality lifestyle, you'll love the advantages of calling River Oaks "home". Our professional, friendly staff invites you to become a part of something special.