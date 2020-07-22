/
barrio nopal
195 Apartments for rent in Barrio Nopal, Tucson, AZ
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$610
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
18 E Susana Street
18 East Susana Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1330 sqft
Large and economical home in quiet family oriented neighborhood. Huge bedrooms, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Tile floors, fireplace, fenced yard, washer/dryer hookup! Great home for kids and approved pets! Call NOW!
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
7166 South Missiondale Road - 7164-101
7166 South Missiondale Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$716
610 sqft
Contemporary New Apt Complex on the South side of Tucson. Large one bedroom for $716 a month ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. All have a small fenced yard. Pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Barrio Nopal
Last updated July 22 at 07:27 PM
1 Unit Available
961 E Alvord Road
961 E Alvord Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Great location in Southside Tucson. This 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath apartment is newly renovated with fresh painted, has new carpet, updated kitchen, lighting, nice fenced-in backyard, parking, and AC. Water sewer and trash included! This won't last long.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5858 S. Park Avenue
5858 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath with Garage on southside - Great floor plan! 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with private enclosed backyard, two car garage, nice size open kitchen separate dining room area. Large living room and spacious bedrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5901 S. Park Ave. - 1208
5901 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
848 sqft
Community living for people with Disabilities. Monthly Rent is $720 for a 2 bedroom 2 bath. All utilities are included. Minimum monthly income requirement is $1200 a month.
Results within 5 miles of Barrio Nopal
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
13 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
614 W 42nd St side
614 West 42nd Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$600
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Room - Property Id: 317827 Studio room with furnishings. Gas stove oven, just a year old. Backyard patio with a fig tree and flowering plants. The location is so close to the I-10 exit and the University of Arizona.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2502 W Vereda De La Tierra
2502 West Vereda De La Tierra, Drexel Heights, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
Rent 2 Own Your Forever Home!!! Painter Special!!! - Property Id: 323311 Rent to Own Your Forever Home!!! Minor Fixer. NO Banks.!!! E-Z Qual! Very unique home with so many possibilities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1814 W Calle Guadalajara
1814 West Calle Guadalajara, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Rental - This rental consists of 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. It has central air conditioning with a 2 car garage. Nice size back yard with a covered patio.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6218 S Sunrise Valley Drive
6218 South Sunrise Valley Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2010 sqft
6218 S Sunrise Valley Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 story home in Tierra Vista with Solar - electric included - The 2 story home is not going to last long. 1st floor has Living room, Dining room and kitchen. 2 car garage and utility room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6826 S. Creek Run Avenue
6826 South Creek Run Avenue, Pima County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1258 sqft
Don't Look Past This Home!! - Call today to see the inside of this 3bd/2ba beauty equipped with A/C, stove, and disposal. Built in 2005, approx 1258 sq ft, this home is spectacular with a family room, covered patio, dbl garage and blk walled yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Siegel Select - Tucson
4800 South Butterfield Drive, Pima County, AZ
Studio
$949
240 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Studio Suites! Call to find out more about earning free stays! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2112 S 3rd Avenue
2112 South 3rd Avenue, South Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$700
508 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath House with gated front yard close to schools, resturants, bus lines, VA , shopping and I -10
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1707 W Wood Bridge Court
1707 West Wood Bridge Court, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$775
1019 sqft
2BD,2BA Upstairs Condo with Carport Parking. Open floor plan with high ceilings.Large Bedrooms. Master has walk in closet. Balcony with storage room. Unit has dishwasher and washer/dryer. Ceiling fans. Community pool. Call Jennifer
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4351 E. Ocotillo Desert Trail
4351 E Ocotillo Desert Trl, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1243 sqft
Showing Saturday, 7/18/2020, 10:00 AM ONLY. All tile 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the south east side.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3210 East Benson Hwy - 11
3210 East Benson Highway, Pima County, AZ
Studio
$550
400 sqft
REMODELED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, OFF STREET PARKING. STUDIO 1 BATHROOM $200.00 DEPOSIT $550.00 RENT $30.00 APPLICATION FEE AVAILABLE MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3020 S. 6th Ave, Apt 117
3020 South 6th Avenue, South Tucson, AZ
Studio
$625
350 sqft
Remodeled kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, low flow toilets, AC/Heater in each unit, LED lighting. Carpet in main room, tile in Kitchen and Bathroom. Rent includes all utilities. Studio Apartment
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2602 E Walnut Street
2602 East Walnut Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
855 sqft
Absolutely NO PETS! Great wire cut brick home that has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. One bath is located in the laundry room. Hard wood floor in the living room and bedrooms. Additional room can be den - dining or family room.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
3074 East Via Genovesa
3074 East via Genovesa, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
947 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
10473 South Nogales Highway
10473 South Nogales Highway, Summit, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$749
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just right off the Nogales Hwy, tucked away in a peaceful area. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances which compliment the white cabinets giving the home a modern feel.
Results within 10 miles of Barrio Nopal
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$615
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$610
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$615
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.