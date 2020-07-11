Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Tucson, AZ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tucson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$658
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
760 sqft
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
8 Units Available
Wilshire Heights
Enclave
5555 E 14th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$675
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
818 sqft
Exclusive floor plans incorporate interior luxuries such as 9-foot or vaulted ceilings, balconies, large closets and ceiling fans. Access to a swimming pool and hot tub are included as community amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Campbell - Grant
Sierra Pointe Apartments
2350 E Water St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, walk-in closets and modern fixtures. Community has a pool, picnic area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Orange Grove Plaza
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1585 sqft
Orange Tree Village Apartments offers large 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhome and single-story casita living with a private courtyard entrance and fenced backyard. Our residents enjoy spacious closets with new in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
El Presidio
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Pie Allen
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Results within 5 miles of Tucson
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Tucson National
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
City Guide for Tucson, AZ

Rootin' Tootin' Tucson

More “Cali” than “Phoenix”, Tucson is a laid back, artsy town with an affinity (and climate) for outdoor sports. Despite it’s size (it’s population is currently sits at just over half a million), the “Old Pueblo” streets are lined with independent shops and the great weather keeps residents outside interacting with nature and each other, making for a small town feel in the United States’ 32nd largest city. But enough with all that, it’s apartment time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Tucson, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tucson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Tucson apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

