menlo park
153 Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, Tucson, AZ
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$747
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Minutes from downtown Tucson, featuring a resort-style pool, a volleyball court, and nearby hiking trails. The pet-friendly apartments boast upgraded interiors and optional extra storage.
1001 West Saint Mary’s Road
1001 West Saint Mary's Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Zona Rio is located only minutes from Tucson’s downtown. Residents love it here at Zona Rio as the community is only 2 miles from both the University of Arizona and Pima Community College.
394 North Silverbell Road
394 North Silverbell Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1052 sqft
55+ Community! Charming home with beautiful common areas and sparkling community pool! This adult community is conveniently located near hospitals, shopping, dining, transportation and more! Recently updated with new carpet, kitchen cabinets and
1220 W Alameda St
1220 West Alameda Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
85745 sqft
Available 09/06/20 Amazing 2 BDRM Triplex - Property Id: 306235 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Newly Remodeled, Center Unit in a Triplex, located in Historic Menlo Park Neighborhood.
1343 W Alameda Street
1343 West Alameda Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Freshly renovated 4 bed 2 bath 1600 square foot home. Off street parking, extra storage laundry hook ups inside. Brand new kitchen, bathrooms, floors, and paint.
350 N Silverbell Road
350 North Silverbell Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
887 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in excellent condition and in a nice gated community near Silverbell and Anklam. Almost brand new appliances include: refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher. Bright and open floorplan with air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1449 sqft
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments
1 West Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,936
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1187 sqft
Photos are for conceptual use only and may not represent this exact apartment . To view of our ten different floor plans please visit downtowntucsonapartments.com.
1014 N 7Th Avenue
1014 North 7th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
This front unit overlooks landscaped yard and park. The interior was renovated in 2007 with hardwood flooring, all new appliances, lots of cabinets and rear yard. The property is enclosed by wall and secured entry doors. On site parking.
130 E 16Th Street
130 East 16th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
This beautiful 2 story home in historic downtown Armory Park has gorgeous concrete floors and high ceilings with lots of abundant natural light. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs with wood and tile floors.
810 N Camino Santiago
810 North Camino Santiago, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1494 sqft
This beautiful private fully furnished townhome is nestled in a quiet neighborhood that feels like you are away from it all but you are close to EVERYTHING! 5 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to UofA, 3 minutes to St.
1272 S Via Estrella Roja
1272 South via Estrella Roja, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1789 sqft
1272 S Via Estrella Roja Available 08/05/20 Gated community minutes from Downtown - This vibrant neighborhood and home have so much to offer.
837 South 8th Avenue
837 South Convent Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
721 sqft
Youll fall in love with this 1 bed/1bath gem. This home offers historic charm with updated features! Includes open living area and bedroom with dual closets. Spacious Kitchen has tiled counters, gas stove, dishwasher,fridge and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Menlo Park
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$625
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$704
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,227
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1062 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.