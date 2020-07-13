Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub online portal cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly business center carport fire pit

Ready to find the perfect apartment in Tucson, AZ? Check out Aventura Apartment Homes. We offer spacious apartments in a pet-friendly community with excellent customer service. With its prime location, Aventura makes it easy to get to work or school as well as to a myriad of shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor adventure options.



Whether you’re looking for a one or two-bedroom home, Aventura can deliver. Whether you love gourmet cooking or just want to heat up leftovers, you’ll appreciate our modern kitchens with complete appliances including a dishwasher and a handy breakfast bar. When the mercury rises, you’ll love your refreshing air conditioning and cooling ceiling fans. Add your own touches to our elegant built-in bookshelves and a range of accent wall colors. You’ll have ample space with our walk-in closets, and you’ll appreciate the protection of covered parking spaces. Ask about our select units with cozy fireplaces.



