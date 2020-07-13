All apartments in Tucson
Aventura Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Aventura Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
1700 W Prince Rd · (520) 214-5659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705
Flowing Wells

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2106 · Avail. Jul 31

$635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 2098 · Avail. Jul 31

$635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 2050 · Avail. Jul 31

$635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2021 · Avail. Aug 14

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 2072 · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aventura Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
fire pit
Ready to find the perfect apartment in Tucson, AZ? Check out Aventura Apartment Homes. We offer spacious apartments in a pet-friendly community with excellent customer service. With its prime location, Aventura makes it easy to get to work or school as well as to a myriad of shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor adventure options.

Whether you’re looking for a one or two-bedroom home, Aventura can deliver. Whether you love gourmet cooking or just want to heat up leftovers, you’ll appreciate our modern kitchens with complete appliances including a dishwasher and a handy breakfast bar. When the mercury rises, you’ll love your refreshing air conditioning and cooling ceiling fans. Add your own touches to our elegant built-in bookshelves and a range of accent wall colors. You’ll have ample space with our walk-in closets, and you’ll appreciate the protection of covered parking spaces. Ask about our select units with cozy fireplaces.

Step outside your home, and you’ll think you’ve a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home. 50 lbs weight limit.
rent: $30/month for first pet, $20 for additional pet
restrictions: Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, Pit Bull Mix, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Akita

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aventura Apartment Homes have any available units?
Aventura Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Aventura Apartment Homes have?
Some of Aventura Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aventura Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Aventura Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aventura Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Aventura Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Aventura Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Aventura Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Aventura Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aventura Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aventura Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Aventura Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Aventura Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Aventura Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Aventura Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aventura Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

