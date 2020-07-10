Vista Montana Apartments

Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $29 per applicant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $175 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (first pet), $10/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds