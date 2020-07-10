All apartments in Tucson
Vista Montana Apartments
Vista Montana Apartments

734 E Roger Rd · (520) 214-4773
Location

734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719
Campus Farm

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 152 · Avail. Aug 10

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 150 · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Jul 16

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Montana Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
online portal
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
hot tub
Experience a carefree and relaxing lifestyle at Vista Montana Apartment Homes! If you’re seeking an apartment in Tucson, AZ, that’s perfectly situated in a peaceful residential area while being affordable and comfortable, you’ll love our community. Our friendly staff, and quiet community make this a wonderful place to call home.

Vista Montana offers spacious studio and one-bedroom floor plans that are perfect for you and your family. Your inner chef will be inspired to prepare meals in our stylish kitchens with spacious pantries, a built-in breakfast bar and modern appliances. You’ll love our large closets to stash your precious belongings and appreciate the cooling ceiling fans on hot Arizona days.

Step outside your home, and you’ll love our popular amenities designed to keep you comfortable and relaxed any day of the year. Our quaint community provides a refreshing swimming pool for an evening dip or a fitness center to help you keep off those extra pounds. Doing the wash will b

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $29 per applicant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $175 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (first pet), $10/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Montana Apartments have any available units?
Vista Montana Apartments has 3 units available starting at $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista Montana Apartments have?
Some of Vista Montana Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Montana Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Montana Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista Montana Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Montana Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Vista Montana Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Vista Montana Apartments offers parking.
Does Vista Montana Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vista Montana Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Montana Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Vista Montana Apartments has a pool.
Does Vista Montana Apartments have accessible units?
No, Vista Montana Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Vista Montana Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Montana Apartments has units with dishwashers.
