Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground

Lifes too short to have an ordinary place. Welcome to The Porter, a newly-renovated gem in the heart of Tempe. Each of our spacious apartments are a renters dream, with sleek interiors, modern kitchens and baths and full-size washers/dryers. But this will really seal the deal: your own enclosed private patio that gives the single-story space a casita-like feelwhats not to love about that? Every detail outside is brand new as well, from the eco-friendly desert landscaping to the beautiful common areas featuring a shimmering pool, BBQ grills and Community Center decked out with a pool table for epic battles with your friends. Is it time to elevate your living situation? Come check us out.