The Mariner Apartment Homes
The Mariner Apartment Homes

1525 E Baseline Rd · (833) 742-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1525 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
internet access
garage
pool
gym
business center
concierge
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
Discover your new home here at The Mariner! You'll find this waterfront community on E. Baseline Rd. where we offer one, two and three bedroom apartments in Tempe, AZ. Our professional leasing team is eager for you to come and see our property. Schedule a tour with us soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space.
Storage Details: Storage units available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mariner Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Mariner Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mariner Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Mariner Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mariner Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Mariner Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mariner Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mariner Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Mariner Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Mariner Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Mariner Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mariner Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mariner Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Mariner Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Mariner Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Mariner Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Mariner Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mariner Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
