Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym pool garage hot tub lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal pool table trash valet valet service yoga

Location is key - and this location is unbeatable. Situated just off the light rail and minutes from Tempe's most captivating nightlife, Tempe Metro defines the urban lifestyle. The lobby beckons guests in with its youthful, yet elegant and clean style. Upon arriving, guests instantly feel at ease in our thoughtfully designed floorplans-- accentuated with timeless interior features. The amenities at Tempe Metro speak for themselves. Whether it is the roof-top basketball court, state-of-the-art fitness center, or our pool and spa, Tempe Metro has an ambiance unlike any other rental in Tempe. See for yourself in the redefined, Tempe Metro.