9347 S Hazelton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Beautifully updated and maintained home nestled on a ultra private, large interior cul-de-sac lot in prime South Tempe location. Modern floorplan with large eat-in kitchen with slab granite and gorgeous cherry cabinetry. Living room, family room, formal dining area, luxurious master suite plus three other true bedrooms, large utility room, and plenty of storage. Neutral colors, beautiful tile, ceiling fans. New and upgraded HVAC and ducts, fully landscaped, easy maintenance front and back yard with legendary citrus trees, sparkling pool and spa. Immediate freeway access and fabulous Kyrene schools, parks, Chandler Fashion Center's shopping, theaters, and restaurants nearby. All appliances included. Listing agent is related to landlord. 1.8% Tempe rental tax to be paid by tenant each month