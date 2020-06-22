934 E LAGUNA Drive

Amenities

4Bed 3 full bath Minutes from ASU. This home boast all hard flooring option (luxy tile and Laminate floor everywhere) with remodeled bathrooms and Kitchen. Delaterra Quartz Frost counter tops in Kitchen and bathrooms with Glass tile backsplach. All Stainless steel appliances. Premium whirlpool cabrio washer and dryer included with the Unit. Home feature split floorplan with 2 separate Master bedrooms. huge 2 car garage with huge driveway. Easily accomodate for privat parking spots. Large Patio/yard with Meyer Lemon tree. Brand new Gutters. Accross the street from Tempe Public library and Orbit busline hub. Across the street from Fry's Grocery. Very convenient to freeways. This home is available, click today and I will get back with you immediately. AC replaced 2014, lease ends 7/31/2019.