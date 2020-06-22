All apartments in Tempe
934 E LAGUNA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

934 E LAGUNA Drive

934 East Laguna Drive
Location

934 East Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4Bed 3 full bath Minutes from ASU. This home boast all hard flooring option (luxy tile and Laminate floor everywhere) with remodeled bathrooms and Kitchen. Delaterra Quartz Frost counter tops in Kitchen and bathrooms with Glass tile backsplach. All Stainless steel appliances. Premium whirlpool cabrio washer and dryer included with the Unit. Home feature split floorplan with 2 separate Master bedrooms. huge 2 car garage with huge driveway. Easily accomodate for privat parking spots. Large Patio/yard with Meyer Lemon tree. Brand new Gutters. Accross the street from Tempe Public library and Orbit busline hub. Across the street from Fry's Grocery. Very convenient to freeways. This home is available, click today and I will get back with you immediately. AC replaced 2014, lease ends 7/31/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 E LAGUNA Drive have any available units?
934 E LAGUNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 E LAGUNA Drive have?
Some of 934 E LAGUNA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 E LAGUNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
934 E LAGUNA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 E LAGUNA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 934 E LAGUNA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 934 E LAGUNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 934 E LAGUNA Drive does offer parking.
Does 934 E LAGUNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 E LAGUNA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 E LAGUNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 934 E LAGUNA Drive has a pool.
Does 934 E LAGUNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 934 E LAGUNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 934 E LAGUNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 E LAGUNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
