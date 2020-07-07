All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

928 S. Casitas Dr. A

928 South Casitas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

928 South Casitas Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated, this cute home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with washer and dryer in the unit. Tile floors in the living areas and engineered wood floors in the bedrooms. Kitchen offers a pass through counter to the dining area and counter microwave. Patios offer tiled flooring as well. Close to ASU.

Prospective tenants: Please provide your full name, e-mail address, driver's license and 2 paystubs in order for an application to be sent to you. App fee $50/adult. Payable to NextHome Alliance with certified funds or Zelle. Applicant must view property prior to applying. Earnest money due within 24 hours of approval. Signed lease due within 48 hrs of approval. Earnest holds property up to 14 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 S. Casitas Dr. A have any available units?
928 S. Casitas Dr. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 S. Casitas Dr. A have?
Some of 928 S. Casitas Dr. A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 S. Casitas Dr. A currently offering any rent specials?
928 S. Casitas Dr. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 S. Casitas Dr. A pet-friendly?
No, 928 S. Casitas Dr. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 928 S. Casitas Dr. A offer parking?
No, 928 S. Casitas Dr. A does not offer parking.
Does 928 S. Casitas Dr. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 S. Casitas Dr. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 S. Casitas Dr. A have a pool?
No, 928 S. Casitas Dr. A does not have a pool.
Does 928 S. Casitas Dr. A have accessible units?
No, 928 S. Casitas Dr. A does not have accessible units.
Does 928 S. Casitas Dr. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 S. Casitas Dr. A does not have units with dishwashers.

