928 S. Casitas Dr. A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently renovated, this cute home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with washer and dryer in the unit. Tile floors in the living areas and engineered wood floors in the bedrooms. Kitchen offers a pass through counter to the dining area and counter microwave. Patios offer tiled flooring as well. Close to ASU.



Prospective tenants: Please provide your full name, e-mail address, driver's license and 2 paystubs in order for an application to be sent to you. App fee $50/adult. Payable to NextHome Alliance with certified funds or Zelle. Applicant must view property prior to applying. Earnest money due within 24 hours of approval. Signed lease due within 48 hrs of approval. Earnest holds property up to 14 days.