Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
920 W LAGUNA Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

920 W LAGUNA Drive

920 West Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 West Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome. New Plank tile flooring, new paint with granite counter tops throughout. Great Location! Close to freeway, Mills Mall, ASU, Bus Stop, Hospital and more. Master bedroom has Walk-in closet & make-up desk with mirror. Ceiling fans, 2 inch wood blinds. 3rd bedroom or optional den or office it has a door off hallway & double doors to the living room. Living room features a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. kitchen includes lots of cabinets & counter space breakfast bar & dinning area plus it opens to a large private patio. Private storage area and 2 covered parking spaces right behind your unit. Plus a stack washer & dryer Complex features play ground and community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 W LAGUNA Drive have any available units?
920 W LAGUNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 W LAGUNA Drive have?
Some of 920 W LAGUNA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 W LAGUNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 W LAGUNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 W LAGUNA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 920 W LAGUNA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 920 W LAGUNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 920 W LAGUNA Drive offers parking.
Does 920 W LAGUNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 W LAGUNA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 W LAGUNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 920 W LAGUNA Drive has a pool.
Does 920 W LAGUNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 W LAGUNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 W LAGUNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 W LAGUNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
