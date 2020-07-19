All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 902 S Dorsey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
902 S Dorsey Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

902 S Dorsey Lane

902 South Dorsey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

902 South Dorsey Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Refurbished rental unit, refreshed kitchen. Garden style two bedroom apartment. All vinyl simulated hand carved wood flooring. Top to bottom, new interior paint(popcorn ceiling removed). Private 242 square foot backyard includes a large paver patio. Three ceiling fans and new LED lighting. Abundant off street free parking. 1/2 block to Dorsey light rail station and other public transportation options(run along Dorsey Ln). Convenient to several restaurant options including Four Peaks Brewery, and Infusion Coffee and Tea Crafters nearby. New coin-op washer and dryer laundry onsite. Central air conditioning and heating. Some pictures of representative unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 S Dorsey Lane have any available units?
902 S Dorsey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 S Dorsey Lane have?
Some of 902 S Dorsey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 S Dorsey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
902 S Dorsey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 S Dorsey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 902 S Dorsey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 902 S Dorsey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 902 S Dorsey Lane offers parking.
Does 902 S Dorsey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 S Dorsey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 S Dorsey Lane have a pool?
No, 902 S Dorsey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 902 S Dorsey Lane have accessible units?
No, 902 S Dorsey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 902 S Dorsey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 S Dorsey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College