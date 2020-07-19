902 S Dorsey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Refurbished rental unit, refreshed kitchen. Garden style two bedroom apartment. All vinyl simulated hand carved wood flooring. Top to bottom, new interior paint(popcorn ceiling removed). Private 242 square foot backyard includes a large paver patio. Three ceiling fans and new LED lighting. Abundant off street free parking. 1/2 block to Dorsey light rail station and other public transportation options(run along Dorsey Ln). Convenient to several restaurant options including Four Peaks Brewery, and Infusion Coffee and Tea Crafters nearby. New coin-op washer and dryer laundry onsite. Central air conditioning and heating. Some pictures of representative unit.