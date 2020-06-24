All apartments in Tempe
809 W MANHATTON Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 PM

809 W MANHATTON Drive

809 West Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

809 West Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Open Great Room Floor Plan with tile throughout home. Vaulted Ceilings with fans in every room. Recently updated and freshly painted this week. Owners have keep this house immaculate and ready to move into. Kitchen has walk-in-pantry and new counter tops. Master Bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet. Private back yard with covered patio, block fence, citrus trees and lush grass. Two Car Garage with inside laundry room. This very desirable neighborhood is located near ASU,Ariz Mills Mall, Tempe Town Lake, Kiwanis Park & 15 minutes from the Airport. Call for appointment. Renters must have a 620 and higher credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 W MANHATTON Drive have any available units?
809 W MANHATTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 W MANHATTON Drive have?
Some of 809 W MANHATTON Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 W MANHATTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 W MANHATTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 W MANHATTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 809 W MANHATTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 809 W MANHATTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 W MANHATTON Drive offers parking.
Does 809 W MANHATTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 W MANHATTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 W MANHATTON Drive have a pool?
No, 809 W MANHATTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 809 W MANHATTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 W MANHATTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 W MANHATTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 W MANHATTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
