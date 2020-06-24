809 W MANHATTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Open Great Room Floor Plan with tile throughout home. Vaulted Ceilings with fans in every room. Recently updated and freshly painted this week. Owners have keep this house immaculate and ready to move into. Kitchen has walk-in-pantry and new counter tops. Master Bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet. Private back yard with covered patio, block fence, citrus trees and lush grass. Two Car Garage with inside laundry room. This very desirable neighborhood is located near ASU,Ariz Mills Mall, Tempe Town Lake, Kiwanis Park & 15 minutes from the Airport. Call for appointment. Renters must have a 620 and higher credit score.