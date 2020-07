Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

GREAT DOWNTOWN TEMPE LOCATION. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS, MODERN TWO-TONE PAINT THROUGHOUT, CARPET IN BEDROOMS. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. TRAVERTINE KITCHEN, BATH FLOORS & SHOWER SURROUNDS. GAS, CONVECTION OVEN. SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR WITH INDOOR WATER/ICE. FRONT LOADING WASHER/DRYER. GRASS FRONT AND BACK - LANDSCAPING & WATER INCLUDED*. LESS THAN A MILE TO ASU, MILL AVE. ABOUT 1.5 MILES TO LIGHT RAIL STOP. (WHITE TILE IN KITCHEN HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH TRAVERTINE SINCE PHOTOS WERE TAKEN)