700 E Weber Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

700 E Weber Dr

700 East Weber Drive · (623) 931-0308
Location

700 East Weber Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $958 · Avail. now

$958

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
We ? Our Resident's!!! Santa Fe Court Apartments! - Property Id: 306172

Come Join Our Small Quaint Community And Let Our Home become Your Home!!!

The benefits of living at Santa Fe Court-

On Bus Line, Close to ASU, SR 51, Loop 202 & 101
Sparkling Pool
Barbecue Grills
On-Site Laundry
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED & Housing Vouchers accepted
On-site management
24 hour emergency maintenance
Courtesy patrol
Covered Parking
Within walking distance to shopping, bus stop and more!

Call Us Today!480-946-5523
700 E. Weber Drive, Tempe AZ 85281
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306172
Property Id 306172

(RLNE5877343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

