700 E Weber Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

We ? Our Resident's!!! Santa Fe Court Apartments! - Property Id: 306172



Come Join Our Small Quaint Community And Let Our Home become Your Home!!!



The benefits of living at Santa Fe Court-



On Bus Line, Close to ASU, SR 51, Loop 202 & 101

Sparkling Pool

Barbecue Grills

On-Site Laundry

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED & Housing Vouchers accepted

On-site management

24 hour emergency maintenance

Courtesy patrol

Covered Parking

Within walking distance to shopping, bus stop and more!



Call Us Today!480-946-5523

700 E. Weber Drive, Tempe AZ 85281

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306172

