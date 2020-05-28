621 S Roosevelt St

Amenities

Built in 2006, this gorgeous 1,795 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom tri-level townhome was recently updated with all fresh paint and has beautiful dark wood and tile floors throughout. With an attached two-car garage, it has all of the feelings of a house without any of the exterior upkeep. Located near Mill and University in downtown Tempe, this home is in the perfect location within walking distance to ASU and all of the shopping/night life that Mill offers. The home features stunning vaulted ceilings, a private balcony, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, full size front-load washer/dryer, walk-in closets, master suite complete with dual sinks and a separate shower/bathtub and much more! Nice community pool. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JULY 1st. 12 or 24 month lease term available. Rent is $1,950/month + 4% taxes/P&R fee. $1,950 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. No pets. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery.