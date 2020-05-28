All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:40 PM

621 S Roosevelt St

621 South Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Built in 2006, this gorgeous 1,795 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom tri-level townhome was recently updated with all fresh paint and has beautiful dark wood and tile floors throughout. With an attached two-car garage, it has all of the feelings of a house without any of the exterior upkeep. Located near Mill and University in downtown Tempe, this home is in the perfect location within walking distance to ASU and all of the shopping/night life that Mill offers. The home features stunning vaulted ceilings, a private balcony, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, full size front-load washer/dryer, walk-in closets, master suite complete with dual sinks and a separate shower/bathtub and much more! Nice community pool. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JULY 1st. 12 or 24 month lease term available. Rent is $1,950/month + 4% taxes/P&R fee. $1,950 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. No pets. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 S Roosevelt St have any available units?
621 S Roosevelt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 S Roosevelt St have?
Some of 621 S Roosevelt St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 S Roosevelt St currently offering any rent specials?
621 S Roosevelt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 S Roosevelt St pet-friendly?
No, 621 S Roosevelt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 621 S Roosevelt St offer parking?
Yes, 621 S Roosevelt St offers parking.
Does 621 S Roosevelt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 S Roosevelt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 S Roosevelt St have a pool?
Yes, 621 S Roosevelt St has a pool.
Does 621 S Roosevelt St have accessible units?
No, 621 S Roosevelt St does not have accessible units.
Does 621 S Roosevelt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 S Roosevelt St does not have units with dishwashers.

