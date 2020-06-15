All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
609 S ROOSEVELT Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:42 AM

609 S ROOSEVELT Street

609 South Roosevelt Street · (480) 779-6151
Location

609 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1795 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Property has three levels! The main level houses the great room, kitchen, balcony, laundry room and half bath. The lower level has a bedroom and full bathroom, the upstairs also has a bedroom with its own bathroom! Kitchen has cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops, and a travertine backsplash! Neutral paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, close to ASU, freeway and more! Please remove shoes when showing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S ROOSEVELT Street have any available units?
609 S ROOSEVELT Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 S ROOSEVELT Street have?
Some of 609 S ROOSEVELT Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 S ROOSEVELT Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 S ROOSEVELT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S ROOSEVELT Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 S ROOSEVELT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 609 S ROOSEVELT Street offer parking?
Yes, 609 S ROOSEVELT Street does offer parking.
Does 609 S ROOSEVELT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 S ROOSEVELT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S ROOSEVELT Street have a pool?
No, 609 S ROOSEVELT Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 S ROOSEVELT Street have accessible units?
No, 609 S ROOSEVELT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S ROOSEVELT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 S ROOSEVELT Street has units with dishwashers.
