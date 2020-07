Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to The Lakes! Come see this fully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with new carpet and tile flooring throughout, all new kitchen with stone backsplash and gorgeous countertops. All new appliances, water heater, bathrooms, light fixtures. You don't want to miss this one!